Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,735.24 on Top Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $427.78 million and $242,959.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,735.24 or 0.08577932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00132325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085141 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

