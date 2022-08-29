Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.54 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $31.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00007435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 928,579,851 coins and its circulating supply is 907,063,491 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

