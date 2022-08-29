The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.77. 324,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,153,451. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

