The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the July 31st total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FBMS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 104,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,435. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $727.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.