The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. The Hackett Group comprises about 2.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,829. The stock has a market cap of $674.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

