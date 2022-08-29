The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.46. 63,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,982. The stock has a market cap of $304.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.03 and its 200 day moving average is $305.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

