The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $1,247,636.39 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

SJM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.00. 460,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,479. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

