The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $43,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,196,568,000 after buying an additional 629,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $827,082,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $63.48. 151,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.