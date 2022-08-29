Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $18,303.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.02804547 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Thorstarter Coin Trading
