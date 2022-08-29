Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $18,303.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.7% against the dollar and now trades at $569.93 or 0.02804547 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.