Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

THCP stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Stories

