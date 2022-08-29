Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.92.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

