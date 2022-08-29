Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $70,018.53 and $4.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008681 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001118 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.