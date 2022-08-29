Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,724,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,728,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.