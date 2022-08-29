TON Token (TON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,878.00

TON Token (TON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $15,878.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TON Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085319 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

