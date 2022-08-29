Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at C$86.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

