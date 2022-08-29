Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 1,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
