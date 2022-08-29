Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 1,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

