TRAVA.FINANCE Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $352,828.08 and $124,669.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 600.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.02144392 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00834762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 708,138,054 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TRAVA.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAVA.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.