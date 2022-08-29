TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Up 37.6% in August

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TA. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.40. 83,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $866.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

