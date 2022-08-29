Treecle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,528.00 (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Treecle has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Treecle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Treecle has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $24,528.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00085068 BTC.

Treecle Profile

Treecle is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

