Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $8.39. 101,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $620.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.81. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tremor International by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,468 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

