Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,247,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 271,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

