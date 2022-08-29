TRON Tops 1-Day Volume of $371.50 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.83 billion and $371.50 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002640 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003368 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000732 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 142.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,387,210,333 coins and its circulating supply is 92,387,180,838 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

