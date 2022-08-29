Tucker H. Marshall Sells 19,775 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.00. 460,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

