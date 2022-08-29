Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance
Shares of TKC stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
