Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

