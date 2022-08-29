UBS Group Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $65.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

