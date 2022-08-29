Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $503.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $480.00 to $503.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $477.83.

ULTA stock opened at $411.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.53 and a 200 day moving average of $391.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

