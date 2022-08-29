Unibright Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and $117,123.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

