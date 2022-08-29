Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.14 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.76 or 0.00038446 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $35.04 million and $28.14 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00094973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00259889 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

