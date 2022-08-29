Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,992. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $56.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

