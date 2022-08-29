Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $28,244.45

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $28,244.45 or 1.39966326 BTC on popular exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

