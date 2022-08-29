Unit Protocol Duck Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.90 Million (DUCK)

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Unit Protocol Duck has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $12,962.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unit Protocol Duck alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00270387 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. The official message board for Unit Protocol Duck is medium.com/@unitprotocol. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unit Protocol Duck is unit.xyz.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unit Protocol Duck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unit Protocol Duck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unit Protocol Duck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unit Protocol Duck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unit Protocol Duck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.