United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bancshares in the second quarter worth $82,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares Price Performance

United Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. 18,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785. United Bancshares has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

United Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.