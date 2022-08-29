Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 70,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.46.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

