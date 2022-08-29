Upfire (UPR) Price Tops $0.0025

Upfire (UPR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Upfire coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Upfire has a market cap of $482,486.79 and approximately $23,391.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfire has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Upfire Profile
Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ.
Upfire Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Upfire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.