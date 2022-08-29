Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $25.21

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.21, but opened at $24.31. Upstart shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 28,163 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Upstart by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Upstart by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 137,828 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Upstart by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Upstart by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

