Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Hits $33,234.86

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $33,234.86 and $2.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00166943 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000281 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd.

Uptrennd Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.