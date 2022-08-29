Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $21.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,105. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

