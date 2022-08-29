V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.70

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 10255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,430. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in V.F. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

