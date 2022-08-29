Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.