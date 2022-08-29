Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Up 41.7% in August

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

