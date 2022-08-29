Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.20 and last traded at $93.20. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $882.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.