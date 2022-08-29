Value Liquidity (VALUE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Value Liquidity has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $764,805.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity (CRYPTO:VALUE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

