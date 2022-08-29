Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Raised by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,136 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises about 2.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Valvoline worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $24,781,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Valvoline by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 698,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 534,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $13,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.4 %

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,498. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

