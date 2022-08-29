Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $41.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 434,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,598,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

