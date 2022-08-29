Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 356,433 shares.The stock last traded at $218.37 and had previously closed at $220.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.00 and its 200 day moving average is $223.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $449,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

