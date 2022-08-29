Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Holdings Decreased by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 281.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $156.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,609. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56.

