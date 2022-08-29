Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,799. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

