Vanilla (VNL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00094155 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00030815 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019634 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00258237 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030353 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
