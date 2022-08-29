Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 846,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

