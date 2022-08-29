Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $45,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 154,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $206.49 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $336.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

